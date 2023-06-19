Create New Account
"In 2014 The Deagel Corporation Predicted A 70.2% U.S. Population Reduction By 2025"
Did the Deagel Corporation, a military contractor, issue a 2014 population forecast showing a 70.2% population reduction for the U.S. coming by late 2025?
It was published on their website apparently until it disappeared in 2021.  They now say the unusual figures showed up because their website was hacked.  Many though are not convinced that is true.  And, if it was true, how would the depopulation reductions happen?  My new video report looks at the purported Deagel Corporation 2014  population forecast showing worldwide population reductions of 50-80% by the end of 2025.


