"In 2014 The Deagel Corporation Predicted A 70.2% U.S. Population Reduction By 2025"

Did the Deagel
Corporation, a military contractor, issue a 2014 population forecast showing a
70.2% population reduction for the U.S. coming by late 2025?
It was published on their website apparently until it disappeared in 2021. They now say the unusual figures showed up because their website was hacked. Many though are not convinced that is true. And, if it was true, how would the depopulation reductions happen? My new video report looks at the purported Deagel Corporation 2014 population forecast showing worldwide population reductions of 50-80% by the end of 2025.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.