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Sydney's (heavenly) Birthday - Nov 1st.
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42 views • May 09, 2022
She would have been 12 yrs old today (11-1-2021). I lost her last yr on Nov 13th to hip dysplasia. It seems like yesterday to me. It still feels the same..maybe lesser pain in my heart but she is in my thoughts EVERY SINGLE DAY. I wish I could have one day with her again...and be soaked in doggie kisses. She was also my weather dog. She let me know hours before that it was going to rain. I could talk about her for hours because she was so much more than just a dog. So many things she overcame or tried really hard to. She was a tough girl.
I MISS HER and LOVE HER!
I hope you are running and playing with the other doggies and having a wonderful time. No Fears, No Pain.
Music By Joey Feek- When I'm Gone
I MISS HER and LOVE HER!
I hope you are running and playing with the other doggies and having a wonderful time. No Fears, No Pain.
Music By Joey Feek- When I'm Gone
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