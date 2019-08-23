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ʚїɞ ✅ Despertar | O Discurso de Charlie Chaplin Dublado | HD Brasil
Conhecimento | Photo Amaral
Conhecimento | Photo Amaral
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112 views • August 23, 2019
Entenda porque o comentários foram desativados. Click aqui = https://youtu.be/hU6ey_2socU
O discurso de Charlie Chaplin -1940
Despertar
Eu só posso te mostrar o caminho,
Mas é você que decide se anda por ele.
Série DESPERTAR Photo Amaral = https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLti0jo2KDApEU03UAu-iuNCIhjrLoHog4

Trecho do filme “O Grande Ditador” de 1940.
Foi o primeiro filme falado e o ultimo em que Charlie usa as vestimentas de Carlitos.
Foi indicado em cinco categorias no Oscar, mas perdeu em todas.
Na ocasião de seu lançamento, os Estados Unidos ainda não havia entrado na 2ª Guerra Mundial.
A invasão da França por parte dos alemães inspirou Chaplin a incluir o famoso discurso final de “O Grande ditador”.
Pelo discurso, foi taxado de comunista!
Em verdade, é um discurso humanista, profundo e atual!

Qualquer semelhança com os dias atuais, não é mera coincidência!
Charlie Spencer Chaplin – Ator, diretor, produtor, escritor, músico, mímico...
Nasceu em Londres no dia 16 de abril de 1889 e faleceu na Suíça, em uma noite de natal dormindo, no dia 25 de dezembro de 1977.
“A vida é uma peça de teatro que não permite ensaios. Por isso, cante, chore, dance, ria e viva intensamente, antes que a cortina se feche e a peça termine sem aplausos.”
( Charlie Spencer Chaplin )
Link Oficial Charlie Chaplin = http://www.charliechaplin.com/en

CRÉDITOS
O Grande Ditador - The great dictator 1940
DUBLAGEM
Sílvio Navas
NARRAÇÃO
Dilson Campos
MÚSICAS
The Power Of Our Imagination - J.C.Vogt
Inception - Cover
Smile - Harry Völker
EDIÇÃO
Photo Amaral


FAIR USE NOTICE: We are making this material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a "fair use" of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
NO INFRINGEMENT OF COPYRIGHT IS INTENDED

Não constitui ofensa aos direitos autorais Lei 9.610/98 Art. 46
- Brasil -
Keywords
matrixhdzeitgeistbrasilphoto amaralconhecimentocharlie chaplindiscurso de charlie chaplin
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