Humanity is Heading to a Monumental Dead-End! Society is Collapsing Starting With Family Life.

One single and sincere look at the present world situation is enough to convince anybody that it has reached the point of no return.



The basic structure of society is collapsing, starting with family life.

Earth and its inhabitants are expressing perpetual suffering and abysmal despair. Many are already anticipating the end of the human species. Humanity is heading to a monumental dead-end!

Instead of fighting this process, reverting to outdated practices, holding on to useless assets or waiting for a promised savior, why not make a 180º turn in the other direction? Let’s stop repeating our obsolete ways, which can only bring more suffering. It is time to dream about the next step, the new idesic species, and modify our actions to facilitate its imminent birth. Our destiny is in our own hands. If we choose to, we can create paradise-on-earth!

Letting go of family attachments is without a doubt, the hardest work the awakening individual must accomplish. It is the final and biggest piece of ego deprogramming.

Here are a few key sentences pulled out of the spiral videos. I will then use my personal life situation in my attempt to provide a clearer picture of the evolutionary crisis humanity is experiencing, right now. For more details on the spirals, you can always go to these two links:

November 2023, Final Opportunity to Make the Choice. Separation of the Life and Death Spirals

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pgkWkkJjxXKG/

Divine Human or Machine. Each Human Has till November 2023 to Make the Choice.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rSp93c778DcL/

Lee and I told Luba that we will always be there for her. She simply has to choose to have a relationship with us. However, I believe that after November 2023, it will become impossible to have a relationship with unconscious people.

I still can’t imagine how all of this will manifest but I know, that everything is perfect!

We are in the midst of this pivotal time where the old world is still apparent as the new divine matter grows within our very bodies. The time has come for the next step of human destiny, the new Idessic species.

Due to my peaceful non-cooperation, I went to prison. I describe my prison experience in my book:

TRUE FREEDOM IS INSIDE OF ME. Please visit my bilingual website

➡️ My website: http://withinmypower.com French and English

The only solution is very simple: I must connect to my true self, my soul. Easy to say, NOT SO EASY TO DO.

- I consult and offer tools so that you can find your individual solution, by making contact with your soul.

Your soul will then effectively guide you through the upcoming, long lasting, turbulent transition.😍

email address: [email protected]

➡️ My website: http://withinmypower.com

➡️My channels: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5qyBta8hP3sp/

https://odysee.com/@divine.infinite.love8:f