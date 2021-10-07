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RCMP ignoring the atrocities being committed
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81 views • October 07, 2021
Communications between Christine Massey and the various Health Dept's, Universities and Centres prove the non-existence of the Sars-Cov-2 Virus. This evidence package was offered to the RCMP only to be turned down. We delivered to the local detachment here in Vernon BC as an effort to support Christopher James in fighting the corrupt Political, Judicial, Medical, Media and Law Enforcement.
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