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A Peanut worth a bag of Gold-Dream
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179 views • February 24, 2021
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Floods will come; earthquakes will come more and more around the world. Taxes will be raised on gasoline, parts, shipping, food, heating and cooling etc. The weather will become more erratic that ever in history; all this together will cause food prices to soar and food production to fall. We will see starvation worldwide with no help insight. The only answer is in YHWH God he is our ever-ready helper in a time of need. Psalms 46:1 we are told not to worry for tomorrow for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof. Take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body, what you shall put on. Is not the life more than meat, and the body than raiment? Matthew 6:25 If you know our Lord, he has been already telling you what to do and he will take care of you.
They will throw their silver into the streets, and their gold will be treated as a thing unclean. Their silver and gold will not be able to deliver them in the day of the Lord’s wrath. It will not satisfy their hunger or fill their stomachs, for it has caused them to stumble into sin. Ezekiel 7:19
Riches are worthless in the day of wrath, but righteousness brings deliverance from death. Proverbs 11:4
For the day is near, the Day of the LORD is near. It will be a day of clouds, a time of doom for the nations.
Gold Prices Have Soared. Expect More of That in 2021. https://www.barrons.com/articles/gold-prices-have-soared-expect-more-of-that-in-2021-51607035676
Don’t Save Money, Save Gold and/or Silver! Here’s Why
https://www.munknee.com/dont-save-money-save-gold-andor-silver-heres-proof-of-why-it-is-the-way-to-save/
Not Even Gold Will Save You From What Is Coming
http://www.businessinsider.com/faber-gold-wont-be-a-place-to-hide-2013-3
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
Floods will come; earthquakes will come more and more around the world. Taxes will be raised on gasoline, parts, shipping, food, heating and cooling etc. The weather will become more erratic that ever in history; all this together will cause food prices to soar and food production to fall. We will see starvation worldwide with no help insight. The only answer is in YHWH God he is our ever-ready helper in a time of need. Psalms 46:1 we are told not to worry for tomorrow for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof. Take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body, what you shall put on. Is not the life more than meat, and the body than raiment? Matthew 6:25 If you know our Lord, he has been already telling you what to do and he will take care of you.
They will throw their silver into the streets, and their gold will be treated as a thing unclean. Their silver and gold will not be able to deliver them in the day of the Lord’s wrath. It will not satisfy their hunger or fill their stomachs, for it has caused them to stumble into sin. Ezekiel 7:19
Riches are worthless in the day of wrath, but righteousness brings deliverance from death. Proverbs 11:4
For the day is near, the Day of the LORD is near. It will be a day of clouds, a time of doom for the nations.
Gold Prices Have Soared. Expect More of That in 2021. https://www.barrons.com/articles/gold-prices-have-soared-expect-more-of-that-in-2021-51607035676
Don’t Save Money, Save Gold and/or Silver! Here’s Why
https://www.munknee.com/dont-save-money-save-gold-andor-silver-heres-proof-of-why-it-is-the-way-to-save/
Not Even Gold Will Save You From What Is Coming
http://www.businessinsider.com/faber-gold-wont-be-a-place-to-hide-2013-3
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