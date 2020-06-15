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A Generation of Obama Brown Shirt Anarchists has Risen
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31 views • June 15, 2020
With the move to defund and disband police, we can now see the fulfillment of the long legged Mac daddy, along with George Soros' plan to cause race riots and the rise of a Brown Shirt Brigade!
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