BrightLearn - The Satanic Gases: Clearing the Air about Global Warming by Patrick J. Michaels and Robert C. Balling Jr.

In "The Satanic Gases: Clearing the Air about Global Warming," climatologists Patrick J. Michaels and Robert C. Balling Jr. challenge the mainstream climate alarmism pushed by political figures like Al Gore, arguing that extreme weather events (such as floods and glacier melt) are often exploited for political gain rather than being scientifically linked to human-caused warming. They critique climate models for consistently overestimating warming, noting that 80% of the troposphere has not warmed in decades, undermining model credibility. The authors also dispute the overreliance on sulfate aerosols as a "fix" for flawed predictions, citing studies showing their cooling effect is likely overstated. Contrary to doomsday narratives, they highlight CO2’s benefits—enhanced plant growth, agricultural productivity, and global greening—while exposing how federal funding biases climate research toward alarmism. They dismiss the Kyoto Protocol as ineffective and costly, advocating instead for adaptation over prevention and a balanced, evidence-based approach to climate policy. Ultimately, the book urges skepticism toward politicized climate narratives and calls for rational, science-driven discourse.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.