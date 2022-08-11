U.S. To Pay More For Ukrainian Victories

The most active combat zone in Ukraine remains the northern and central fronts of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

On the outskirts of Soledar, the 6th Cossack Regiment of the LPR People’s Militia with the support of Russian forces took control of the territory of the KNAUF plant. The fighting has already reached the streets adjacent to the plant. Russian control over the enterprise complicates the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine defending in the village of Bakhmutsky, which is stormed by the Wagner group.

Fierce clashes continue on the outskirts of the city of Bakhmut. The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation took control of the territory of the champagne wine factory “ARTVIN”. Russian artillery hits Ukrainian positions near the substation in the Veselaya Valley on the southeastern approaches to the settlement.

On the Donetsk front lines, the pace of advance of the DPR units has slowed down again. After the successes of Russian-led forces in Peski, fighting continues on the western outskirts of the town. DPR units are slowly advancing in Marinka and Spartak.

Despite the billion dollars’ worth military aid from the Kiev’s western allies, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are yet to launch any successful offensive operations.

On August 8, the US announced the allocation of the largest in recent times package of military assistance to Ukraine worth $ 1 billion. US military assistance to Ukraine has grown to $11.8 billion since 2014.

However, that was not all. On August 9 the US State Department announced its intention to provide $89 million of FY 2022 funding for assistance to the Government of Ukraine in mine clearance on the territory of the country.

The money will be used to train 100 groups of sappers, as well as to purchase the necessary technical means.

According to the estimates of the Government of Ukraine, cited by the State Department, 160 thousand square kilometers of the country’s territory remain mined.

However, not all aid to Ukraine is officially declared by Washington. After the media revealed that the US-made AGM-88 HARM missiles are used by Ukrainian forces, the Pentagon was forced to confirm the transfer of anti-radar missiles to Ukraine. A Pentagon spokesman confirmed to CNN that the missiles in question are AGM-88 without specifying their number. He stated that the missiles can be launched from Ukrainian aircraft.

The Kiev regime has recently declared a major counteroffensive. A large operation is expected to take place in the eastern regions of Ukraine in mid-August. The Kiev’s allies who are paying the Ukrainian Armed Forces are likely also waiting for any gains by the Ukrainian side. At the same time, the Ukrainian military is yet to strengthening their military positions in the south as after losses near Donetsk, they were reportedly forced to send the reinforcements back to the Donbass.

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