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There's Something Strange About The Georgia Guidestones
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1572 views • May 20, 2021
The Georgia Guidestones is one of America's most mysterious monuments. The man who commissioned them to be built, remains anonymous, over 40 years later. No much is know about his strange place, so I traveled there to investigate this place for myself. You won't believe what I discovered about the Georgia Guidestones.
#guidestones #GeorgiaGuidestones #mystery
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#guidestones #GeorgiaGuidestones #mystery
Thanks for watching!
God Bless you all!!!!
If you like my content and wish to see me continue making videos, please consider supporting ETP, thanks everyone.
Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/Endtimesprodu...
Paypal - paypal.me/EndTimesProductions
Shared from and subscribe to:
End Times Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/EndTimesProductions/videos
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