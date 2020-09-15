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LEGO 70822 - The LEGO Movie II Unikitty's Sweetest Friends EVER! - speed build
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4 views • September 15, 2020
The LEGO Movie II Unikitty's Sweetest Friends EVER! - speed build. Enjoy creative play and recreate fun scenes from this set. This includes a teapot, coffee cup and cake.The set has also 4 LEGO Unikitty Minifigures.
Buy LEGO Unikitty Minifigures:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/minifigures/unikitty/
Buy LEGO Parts:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Sunday Spirit by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
Buy LEGO Unikitty Minifigures:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/minifigures/unikitty/
Buy LEGO Parts:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Sunday Spirit by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
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