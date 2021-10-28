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Kids Aren’t Stupid… But Normie Denialists Are!
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174 views • October 28, 2021
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Intro vid: CONSPIRACY MUSIC GURU PREMIERES NEW SONG "BIG PHARMA": https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q8fdL0GCzPgI/
Matt Groening And Jeffrey Epstein Allegations Make This Scene In 'The Simpsons' Feel Icky: https://goat.com.au/pop-culture/matt-groening-and-jeffrey-epstein-allegations-make-this-scene-in-the-simpsons-feel-icky/
Kids Standing Up To Covid Tyrants at School: https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/11157
School forcibly masks child by tying mask to her head: https://odysee.com/@Thatwhichisimportant:1/Child_Forced_Mask:2
WATCH: 16-Year-Old Wyoming Student Arrested for Not Wearing Mask, Entire School Placed on Lockdown: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/watch-16-year-old-wyoming-student-arrested-not-wearing-mask-entire-school-placed-lockdown/
Stand With Grace: 16 Year Old Stands Up To Tyranny, Intimidation & Persecution. Speaks After Arrest: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QVfIdkLzvuI6/
Clever Girls Who Know The Truth: play Kids Standing Up To Covid Tyrants at School: https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/11157
Police dog knows the officer is doing wrong so turns on him: https://www.dropbox.com/t/R1ImX895uuX6uLhn
U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19: https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-lay-out-plan-vaccinate-kids-ages-5-11-nbc-news-2021-10-20/
VIDEO: Bill Gates "injecting genetically modified organisms in little kids arms": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_hOSfHUJV4
Biden Admin Seeks to Label Parents Protesting at School Boards as ‘Domestic Terrorists’: https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/10/05/biden-admin-seeks-to-label-parents-protesting-at-school-boards-as-domestic-terrorists/
Sweden, Denmark Pause COVID Vaccines for Young People Due to High Risk of Heart Inflammation: https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/10/06/sweden-denmark-pause-covid-vaccines-for-young-people-due-to-high-risk-of-heart-inflammation/
Covid Scotland: Children could be vaccinated at school without parental consent: https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/10701
COVID Vaccine May Not Actually Be Safe for Pregnant Women Admits New England Journal of Medicine: https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/09/20/covid-vaccine-may-not-actually-be-safe-for-pregnant-women-admits-new-england-journal-of-medicine/
Alberta's reporting of comorbidities questioned after boy, 14, removed from COVID-19 death count: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/covid-comorbidities-alberta-spitzer-1.6212510
CBC apologizes for using fake patients and training facility in COVID-19 story: https://tnc.news/2021/10/15/cbc-apologizes-for-using-fake-patients-and-training-facility-in-covid-19-story/
Who Would SURVIVE the Collapse of Civilization? - Graham Hancock: https://youtu.be/zw-w30pOkzY
Outro vid: Scott Perrie - The Privacy Shanty: https://youtu.be/EKcs6v5tE-8
https://dollarvigilante.com/nicaragua
CryptoVigilante on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Intro vid: CONSPIRACY MUSIC GURU PREMIERES NEW SONG "BIG PHARMA": https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q8fdL0GCzPgI/
Matt Groening And Jeffrey Epstein Allegations Make This Scene In 'The Simpsons' Feel Icky: https://goat.com.au/pop-culture/matt-groening-and-jeffrey-epstein-allegations-make-this-scene-in-the-simpsons-feel-icky/
Kids Standing Up To Covid Tyrants at School: https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/11157
School forcibly masks child by tying mask to her head: https://odysee.com/@Thatwhichisimportant:1/Child_Forced_Mask:2
WATCH: 16-Year-Old Wyoming Student Arrested for Not Wearing Mask, Entire School Placed on Lockdown: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/watch-16-year-old-wyoming-student-arrested-not-wearing-mask-entire-school-placed-lockdown/
Stand With Grace: 16 Year Old Stands Up To Tyranny, Intimidation & Persecution. Speaks After Arrest: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QVfIdkLzvuI6/
Clever Girls Who Know The Truth: play Kids Standing Up To Covid Tyrants at School: https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/11157
Police dog knows the officer is doing wrong so turns on him: https://www.dropbox.com/t/R1ImX895uuX6uLhn
U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19: https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-lay-out-plan-vaccinate-kids-ages-5-11-nbc-news-2021-10-20/
VIDEO: Bill Gates "injecting genetically modified organisms in little kids arms": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_hOSfHUJV4
Biden Admin Seeks to Label Parents Protesting at School Boards as ‘Domestic Terrorists’: https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/10/05/biden-admin-seeks-to-label-parents-protesting-at-school-boards-as-domestic-terrorists/
Sweden, Denmark Pause COVID Vaccines for Young People Due to High Risk of Heart Inflammation: https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/10/06/sweden-denmark-pause-covid-vaccines-for-young-people-due-to-high-risk-of-heart-inflammation/
Covid Scotland: Children could be vaccinated at school without parental consent: https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/10701
COVID Vaccine May Not Actually Be Safe for Pregnant Women Admits New England Journal of Medicine: https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/09/20/covid-vaccine-may-not-actually-be-safe-for-pregnant-women-admits-new-england-journal-of-medicine/
Alberta's reporting of comorbidities questioned after boy, 14, removed from COVID-19 death count: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/covid-comorbidities-alberta-spitzer-1.6212510
CBC apologizes for using fake patients and training facility in COVID-19 story: https://tnc.news/2021/10/15/cbc-apologizes-for-using-fake-patients-and-training-facility-in-covid-19-story/
Who Would SURVIVE the Collapse of Civilization? - Graham Hancock: https://youtu.be/zw-w30pOkzY
Outro vid: Scott Perrie - The Privacy Shanty: https://youtu.be/EKcs6v5tE-8
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