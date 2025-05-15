BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚫 Stop Trusting Grocery Store "Organic" Labels 🚫
🚫 Stop Trusting Grocery Store “Organic” Labels 🚫
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
Premieres 05/20/25, 09:00 AM

You’ve heard it before—but now it’s undeniable: there’s nothing truly healthy left in the grocery store. Even the stuff labeled organic is often soaked in GMO corn-based vinegar, bleach solutions, or hydrogen peroxide. The label is a lie, and they’re charging you 4x the price to poison your family.

One farm expert reveals how even USDA-certified organic chicken is still being chemically bathed—and how small-scale farmers are finding legal ways around it by doing things the right way. Humane. Clean. Real food.


✅ It’s time to stop feeding your kids chemical-soaked meat and start building direct relationships with real farmers who care about your health.


💥 Want to learn how to collapse-proof your food supply and find sources you can trust?

Join the Collapse Coaching Intensive—now included for Gold members of The Michael Gibson Alliance.

These monthly deep-dive calls expose what’s really going on—and how to protect your family before it’s too late.


💬 Visit www.michaelsgibson.com/alliance to join Gold and get inside the room.


#CollapseProof #FoodFreedom #GoldAlliance #MichaelGibsonAlliance #USDAScam #OrganicLies #SupportLocalFarms #TakeBackYourHealth #CollapseCoaching #StayPrepared"

Keywords
economyalliancerigged
