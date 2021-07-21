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Mr TruthBomb: Election Deception Part 12 - Maricopa + The Hidden Q Timeline [20.07.2021]
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40 views • July 21, 2021
In this film we will look at world events, the forensic audits that will expose just how big President Trumps landslide victory was and we will also look at a hidden in plain sight timeline in the Q drops which shows how close we are to earth changing events.
Mr TruthBomb Election Deception Part 12 — Trailer - Maricopa + the Hidden Q Timeline - on Telegram - Link Below
MrTruthBomb
17948 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x9rEyiWbFGwP/
Election Deception Part 12 LINK : https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat/34
https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat/34
The Remix Brothers : https://www.youtube.com/user/WTFBrahh
TheGeekzTeam: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0ZQprmfpoEfHtG8Cmn9WZw
X22Report - https://x22report.com
Lou Collins: Telegram https://t.me/loucollinsrs
RoyBoy17/Roy Davies on Telegram : https://t.me/Royboy17th
Roy + Lou Collins Show : https://rumble.com/c/LouCollinsaRadioSh0w
Jordan Sather: https://rumble.com/c/JordanSather
RedPill78 : https://rumble.com/c/RedPill78
Truth & Art Tv : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zF2pCSj7AldT/
Tom MacDonald : https://www.youtube.com/user/AllstarTWest
TimeCop1983 : https://www.youtube.com/user/Timecop1983
Project Veritas: https://www.youtube.com/user/veritasvisuals
Mr TruthBomb Election Deception Part 12 — Trailer - Maricopa + the Hidden Q Timeline - on Telegram - Link Below
MrTruthBomb
17948 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x9rEyiWbFGwP/
Election Deception Part 12 LINK : https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat/34
https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat/34
The Remix Brothers : https://www.youtube.com/user/WTFBrahh
TheGeekzTeam: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0ZQprmfpoEfHtG8Cmn9WZw
X22Report - https://x22report.com
Lou Collins: Telegram https://t.me/loucollinsrs
RoyBoy17/Roy Davies on Telegram : https://t.me/Royboy17th
Roy + Lou Collins Show : https://rumble.com/c/LouCollinsaRadioSh0w
Jordan Sather: https://rumble.com/c/JordanSather
RedPill78 : https://rumble.com/c/RedPill78
Truth & Art Tv : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zF2pCSj7AldT/
Tom MacDonald : https://www.youtube.com/user/AllstarTWest
TimeCop1983 : https://www.youtube.com/user/Timecop1983
Project Veritas: https://www.youtube.com/user/veritasvisuals
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