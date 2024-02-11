Create New Account
Secretary Mayorkas is a DANGER To Our Country! | Rep Matt Gaetz & Andy Biggs
Published 21 hours ago

WATCH: Congressman Matt Gaetz and Congressman Andy Biggs react to the failed impeachment vote of DHS Secretary Mayorkas.

“Mayorkas is a danger to you, me, and everybody in this country!” -Rep. Andy Biggs


(Firebrand with Matt Gaetz, 02/07/24)


Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for ALL Firebrand content!


