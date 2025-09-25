BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Battlefield Breakthrough – Jill Janiec
Blue Water Healthy Living
Blue Water Healthy Living
6 followers
3 views • 1 day ago

Jill Janiec, a nutritional health counselor, a life coach and spiritual advisor, shares with Eileen the Biblical significance and power of the “shofar.”


Jill also highlights the National Day of Prayer at the State Capitol. She believes that we live in a time that is under a spirit of oppression and she outlines the steps required for a breakthrough. To learn more and to contact Jill, go to JillJaniec.org


Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Keywords
eileen teschblue water healthy livinggbs mediabwhlport huron michigan
