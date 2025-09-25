Battlefield Breakthrough – Jill Janiec

Jill Janiec, a nutritional health counselor, a life coach and spiritual advisor, shares with Eileen the Biblical significance and power of the “shofar.”





Jill also highlights the National Day of Prayer at the State Capitol. She believes that we live in a time that is under a spirit of oppression and she outlines the steps required for a breakthrough. To learn more and to contact Jill, go to JillJaniec.org





