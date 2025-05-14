Brighteon Broadcast News, May 14, 2025 – New microscope demo, the human extermination agenda and a bombshell analysis of MEASLES FAKERY

- Mike Adams Introduces New Microscope Technology (0:00)

- Demonstration of Microscope Capabilities (4:24)

- Examination of Natural Samples (9:36)

- Analysis of Salt Grains and Rocks (13:01)

- Examination of Currency and Anti-Counterfeiting Features (22:27)

- Mike Adams' Personal and Professional Endeavors (26:26)

- Introduction of Alex Meyer and Measles Fraud Allegations (35:24)

- Historical Context of Measles and Vaccines (40:06)

- Political Manipulation and Vaccine Mandates (1:06:14)

- RFK Jr. and the Politics of Vaccines (1:10:16)

- Deborah Birx's Move to Lubbock, Texas (1:10:31)

- Timing of Measles Cases and Bobby Kennedy's Confirmation Hearings (1:14:49)

- Media and Medical System's Handling of Measles Cases (1:17:05)

- Elizabeth Warren's Reaction and Bobby Kennedy's Swearing-In (1:20:44)

- Smallpox Vaccination and Public Benefit (1:22:08)

- Bags of COVID and Moderna's Role (1:24:28)

- Dr. Judy Mikovits' Findings and Hospital Homicide (1:28:07)

- Measles Outbreak and Media Coverage (1:31:22)

- Genotype D and Mutations in the Measles Virus (1:34:22)

- Mennonite Community's Experience with Measles (1:39:52)

- Second Measles Death and Hospital Mismanagement (1:43:45)

- Bobby Kennedy's Response and Media Reaction (1:48:24)

- Authority and Uniforms as Symbols of Power (1:53:03)

- Critique of Religious Authority and Cult Worship (1:53:19)

- Natural Selection and Depopulation Agenda (1:53:40)

- Extraterrestrial Contact and Simulation Theory (2:28:15)

- Spirituality, Consciousness, and Personal Growth (2:44:10)

- Perception Management in Politics (2:51:06)

- Economic Impact of Tariffs and Trade Deals (2:58:08)

- The Role of Media and Public Perception (3:08:12)

- The Importance of Personal Integrity and Morality (3:08:59)

- The Future of Humanity and Spiritual Awakening (3:10:17)





