The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 332 - Living Among The Dead

You SEE! It is the THROUGH the ETERNAL SPIRIT - the HOLY SPIRIT and the Blood of Christ that we can OFFER OURSELVES TO GOD WITHOUT SPOT.

We have been called to RECEIVE the promise of God’s “Eternal Inheritance” in Christ and that Inheritance is By his SPIRIT which RAISES US UP from the dead when Christ returns! Without the Holy Spirit a person will NOT be raised in the first resurrection. The Bible says this clearly Romans 8:11, “ But if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwells in you.”

It’s that clear people. Without God’s Spirit we die in the FLESH and CAN’T be raised at Christ’s return. We won’t hear the COMMAND to RISE!





Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com





How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html





Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html





The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html





The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html





The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html





The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Thirteen Pages - 343 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html





New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 333 Videos

https://newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling





Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7





Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5





Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling





BitChute - Darkness Is Falling





Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth





You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3





pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling





Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling