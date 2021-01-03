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2021 Art Presentation to Wendy Varga
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10 views • January 03, 2021
2021 Art Presentation to Wendy Varga! "The Stump of the Root of Jesse" awarded to Portal of Glory's Wendy Varga in appreciation. Presented on January 3, 2021 at Portal of Glory in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. A most remarkable piece by a former student who is color blind!
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