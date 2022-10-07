The FUNDAMENTAL TRANSFORMATION of America is complete. The only task to complete is the elimination of those pesky American patriots.

G. Edward Griffin Presents The Red Pill Expo

WHO ARE THE GOOD GUYS?

& WHO ARE THE BAD GUYS?

The "shadow government" has had significant presence for much of our existence as a nation. Money = power = influence = corruption = control; a very simple formula to define how the total sellout of the political process happened.

Big business, big banking and special interests have bought and paid for the U.S. political system with the willing help of the useful idiots and high I.Q. nitwits of the left.

The America that we all thought we knew has ceased to exist.

The question is whether it might somehow be brought back to life?