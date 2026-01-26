© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former CIA Analyst Larry C. Johnson explains the enormous control ZIONISTS have over Donald Trump, saying that a U.S. attack on Iran is being carried out at the behest and encouragement of Israel.
