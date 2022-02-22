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THE PEOPLE GOD USES
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20 views • February 22, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Judges 3:1-31. Chapter 3 has a list of the nations that remained in the land. We read that the Israelites married some people from these nations. They served their gods. The 5 towns where the Philistines lived were Gaza, Ekron, Ashkelon, Ashdod and Gath. The Canaanites lived in the valleys and they also lived near the sea. They had lived there before anyone else. The people from Sidon lived near the port called Sidon. Later, people called them the Phoenicians. The Hivites were probably the same people as the Horites, who had been in Upper Mesopotamia. They went to live in the south-west. They lived there in the mountains of Hermon and Lebanon.
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