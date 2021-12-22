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Reclaim Your Dominion - Protest Rally Melbourne 18-12-21_720p
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252 views • December 22, 2021
Reclaim Your Dominion Protest
Sat 18th Dec - 12pm Melbourne
Parliament House
a chronological, visual representation
3.5hrs -->> 9.5mins
Last big Victorian rally for 2021, thousands turn out to protest against mandatory vaccination and fight for their right to work, to earn a living and choose what they put into their bodies without persecution and segregation.
Note: all work filmed, edited and output on a droid mobile
Sat 18th Dec - 12pm Melbourne
Parliament House
a chronological, visual representation
3.5hrs -->> 9.5mins
Last big Victorian rally for 2021, thousands turn out to protest against mandatory vaccination and fight for their right to work, to earn a living and choose what they put into their bodies without persecution and segregation.
Note: all work filmed, edited and output on a droid mobile
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