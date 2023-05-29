Spiritual Warfare

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We are all in a fight between good and evil, so become a warrior for God and stand strong. May this SGT Report interview be a blessing to you.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
SGT Report - LUCIFER'S MINIONS -- Ben Armstrong
https://rumble.com/v2q1xou-lucifers-minions-ben-armstrong.html
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