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TUESDAY - SEPTEMBER 02, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=3653664909
EP 2096-9AM TYRANNY FOR YOU; NOT FOR HER! NANCY PELOSI VIOLATES HER OWN COVID TYRANNY AT HAIR SALON
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got her hair done at a San Francisco salon on Monday — in spite of local coronavirus rules barring indoor personal-care services, Fox News reported. Security footage obtained by the outlet shows the California Democrat strolling through eSalon in the city’s Pacific Heights neighborhood at around 3:10 p.m. on Monday. She can be seen wearing a black smock with her wet locks slicked back — but no mask on her face.Hair salons and barber shops in San Francisco have been shuttered since March, and officials on Monday gave the OK to reopen, but for outdoor service only. Salon owner Erica Kious called the congresswoman’s visit “a slap in the face.
“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told Fox .. EP 2096-9AM TYRANNY FOR YOU; NOT FOR HER! NANCY PELOSI VIOLATES HER OWN COVID TYRANNY AT HAIR SALON – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3jEdI8S
Meet Roger Stone & Pete Santilli In Las Vegas Sept 12, 2020
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (Public) https://bit.ly/2Q7s8Sw
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (VIP) https://bit.ly/3186jII
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