Spiro Skouras: Small Business Owner Jailed Over Lockdown While Criminal Sex Offenders Are Released! (MIRRORED)Mirrored from Bitchute channel Spiro Skouras at:-I hope you are all enjoying your government mandated lockdowns, as millions and millions of people are out of work and billions of people around the world are on lockdowns. As the so called experts, like Bill Gates and his co conspirator, Dr Tony Fauci say things will never be the same.Everyday we are reaching new profound levels of absurdity, as we continue full steam ahead into the new normal of COVID-1984.From here, we go to Dallas Texas. A place some would argue is the heart and soul of the US. After all, it doesn’t get anymore American than Texas right?Well the authorities just arrested a small business owner in Texas and have thrown her in jail for 7 days for refusing to close her salon despite a court order signed by a judgeIf that is not enough… they also fined shelly Luther 7 thousand dollars on top of the jail time! At the same time convicted sex offenders guilty of abusing children are being released from jails only to be arrested yet again for more sex crimes.How much more will people put up with?Dallas salon owner jailed for reopening in violation of court orderDangerous Child Sex Offender Let Out Early for COVID-19, Arrested Days Later for Sex OffenseAs Business Owners Face Jail for Staying Open During Lockdown, “High-Risk” Child Rapists Set FreeGov. Brown extends state of emergency until July 6Over 70% of tested inmates in federal prisons have COVID-19NEW PROPOSED LAW TO JAIL 'ANTI-VAXXERS' & THE CDC FEAR BASED TALKING POINTS TO MEDIA REVEALED!LESSCategory News & PoliticsSensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over