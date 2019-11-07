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Varney: Warren dragged 2020 Dems to the 'unelectable left'
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4 views • November 07, 2019
FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on the impact that Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s Medicare-for-all plan would have on doctors and patients, as well as the political implications of her pushing it.
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