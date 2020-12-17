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CCU Manager passes out mid-live broadcast after receiving the COVID VACCINE
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363 views • December 17, 2020
This young healthcare worker just received the vaccine - and passed out on camera. A COVID 19 vaccine reaction? "They" will certainly claim an underlying condition.
Our prayers are with her and ALL those forced into getting this experimental vaccine.
Our prayers are with her and ALL those forced into getting this experimental vaccine.
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