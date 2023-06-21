Sweet End or True Tragedy?

June 21, 2023 - On Tuesday, Hunter’s sweetheart deal was made public. After a five-year investigation, he’s barely getting a slap on the wrist for things that would bankrupt and put the rest of us in jail. While this is one more step towards our crowning as a Banana Republic, this is even worse for Hunter.
Thanks for watching and praying!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.