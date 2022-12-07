Death Cult: Gene-Editing mRNA Tech Deadly

Premeditated Military-Grade Bioweapon Causes Cancer, Disease

* It’s not a ‘vaccine’.

* Karen Kingston joins us to call for accountability from the vax manufacturers.

* What was marketed as a life-saving injection is actually a nanotech killshot used for genocide.

* It is time for tribunals — and justice!





Stew Peters Network | 6 December 2022

https://rumble.com/v1z9pf4-gene-editing-mrna-tech-deadly-premeditated-military-grade-bioweapon-cause-c.html

https://tv.gab.com/channel/realstewpeters/view/gene-editing-mrna-tech-deadly-premeditated-6390aa694e7953ca3af1fc2d

