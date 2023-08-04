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Transmissions from the Tanker "Sig" - Attacked by UKR Drone - We can't move on our own. Need a tow. Engine room flooded ...
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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139 views • August 04, 2023

Update Aug 7, An iron patch for the breach on "Sig" tanker was crafted, and its installation is currently in progress, according to the Russian Maritime and River Fleet Agency.

The tanker was attacked by a Ukrainian sea drone two days ago and suffered damage because of it.

This is a photo from before strike. This is the second ship today. I finally found a video. If I have more info to add here later, updates at top or on new video, Cynthia. At first, I heard it mentioned that it was a Turkish tanker, now I hear it's a Russian tanker.

Transmissions from the drone-attacked tanker "Sig": "We can't move on our own. Need a tow. Engine room flooded."

➡️Media outlets are publishing conversations from the Russian tanker "Sig," which was damaged by a Ukrainian maritime drone. The crew reports that the ship is currently afloat.

💬 "We haven't pumped anything out, the water stopped on its own. As much as came in, that's how much came in. The ship is in ballast. All cargo tanks are empty. The ship is afloat. The water reached the waterline and stopped. We don't know what the management will decide. We need some kind of shipyard," radio transmissions state.

The rescue ship [cutter] "Mercury" cutter is currently on-site, providing assistance to the tanker.

A team of rescuers has been dispatched from Novorossiysk to the area near the Kerch Strait, where, as reported by several Telegram channels, a drone attack on a tanker took place, as informed by the Maritime Rescue Subcenter in Taman.

The Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center in Novorossiysk confirmed the information about the deployed rescue team.  A group of rescuers moved from Novorossiysk to the Kerch Strait area, where a drone attacked a tanker, TASS was told at the Taman Marine Rescue SubcenterTASS

An interesting observation by @Rybar

An interesting coincidence (or not): the tanker "Sig" was escorted by the patrol ships "Vasily Bykov" and "Sergey Kotov" a few days ago during the drone attack northeast of the Bosporus Strait.

The vessel was en route from the shores of the Syrian Arab Republic, delivering oil products for the needs of the Russian group. Judging by the circumstances, it's hard to consider the hit on this tanker as a mere coincidence.

This type of attack aims not only to pressure Russia into returning to the disgraced grain deal, but also to partially undermine the logistical capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces in the Middle East.

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russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
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