A Pinch Of Salt

10/19/2025
Matthew 5:13 Just a Pinch of Good Salt
Intro: A pinch of good salt is often the key indgrediant in a dish. Salt is an amazing chemical. It has many uses. Salt can give flavor and it can even heal. But if salt gets old it loses it’s saltiness and is used for road salt. What does that have to do with the Christian life? Everything!