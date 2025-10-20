BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A Pinch Of Salt
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
3 views • 24 hours ago

10/19/2025

Matthew 5:13 Just a Pinch of Good Salt

Intro:  A pinch of good salt is often the key indgrediant in a dishSalt is an amazing chemical.  It has many uses.  Salt can give flavor and it can even heal.  But if salt gets old it loses it’s saltiness and is used for road salt.  What does that have to do with  the Christian life?  Everything!  

biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
