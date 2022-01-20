False Sun god & Winter Storm Izzy

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https://twitter.com/NWSBlacksburg/status/1483701160083001346
What is called "the Star of David", isn't the Star of David, but that of the pagan god Remphan.
The hexagram symbol is composed of two overlaid equilateral triangles that form a six-pointed star : Saturn.
https://www.gotquestions.org/star-of-Rephan.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8C0yAIJ1g8E
THE SIX~POINTED STAR :
https://www.angelfire.com/journal2/watch-unto-prayer/mark2.html
God establishes his "watchmen" and charges them with his messages
God speaks to each of his children and he opens his eyes to whom he wills, according to his Word, in order to reveal the works of darkness which he himself has condemned and which he asks his servants to condemn in their turn, in order to denounce them (in front of everyone). This Word is very serious and particularly solemn since it corresponds to what God declared to Jeremiah 3:17
Mirrored - Oonao