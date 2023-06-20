Create New Account
The Russian serviceman who Destroyed the First Leopard Tank was awarded a Prize of 1 Million Rubles = US $11,800 - Told about the Battle
The Russian serviceman who destroyed the Leopard was awarded a prize of 1 million rubles

The certificate for payment to Andrey Kravtsov was handed over by the senator of the Federation Council, three-time Olympic champion in Greco-Roman wrestling Alexander Karelin.

The fighter Andrey Kravtsov who destroyed the Leopard told about the course of the battle

"I took a grenade launcher and began to flank, to identify armored vehicles that were working on us. I found out already while in the hospital that it was a German Leopard," Kravtsov said.

