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Jewish Spinmasters Unmasked.
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54 views • November 01, 2020
In case you are too stupid to know the truth Americas Main Stream Media News Channels and most newspapers and magazines are owned entirely by Jews and most of the newsreaders, I say news readers because they are not reporters they only read pre-written scripts or a teleprompter that a team of jews writes for them to pummel us with relentless lies, spin, and communist Zionist propaganda.
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