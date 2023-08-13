Create New Account
It's the Shingles
The Prisoner
You couldn't make this up

Covid vaccines cause Shingles
Shingles vaccine Zostavax causes Shingles
Shingles vaccine Shingrix causes Guillain-Barré Syndrome

https://www.fiercepharma.com/pharma/merck-dodges-nearly-1200-zostavax-shingles-vaccine-lawsuits-after-plaintiffs-expert#:~:text=Following%20a%20court%20judgment%20in,patients%20to%20develop%20the%20disease.

https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/safety-availability-biologics/fda-requires-warning-about-guillain-barre-syndrome-gbs-be-included-prescribing-information-shingrix

Mirrored - checkur6

shinglescovid vaxxherpes zoster

