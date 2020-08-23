Evidence ,COVID-19, RNA, 5G,Chromosome 8, Human DNA,Amanda Vollmer,WHO,

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Covid is said to be encapsulated RNA which is used to copy DNA to take it out of the nucleus. DNA cannot leave the nucleus. So this connection may be simply a coincidence. What we do know is when we inject RNA or DNA into us that mimics our own DNA, we get auto-immune diseases and we know that vaccines will cause these problems. Let's keep researching and learning...
Can RNA affect DNA? Yes. https://phys.org/news/2020-01-rna-effect-dna.html
Vital information on the C - V Vacc!ne - You can change stem cells using mRNA.
https://youtu.be/t9cViG95pbg
https://pieceofmindful.com/2020/04/06/bombshell-who-coronavirus-pcr-test-primer-sequence-is-found-in-all-human-dna/amp/
https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/real-time-rt-pcr-assays-for-the-detection-of-sars-cov-2-institut-pasteur-paris.pdf?sfvrsn=3662fcb6_2
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nucleotide/NC_000008.11?report=genbank&;log%24=nuclalign&from=63648346&to=63648363
https://www.gardasilsyndrome.com/
https://helenlobato.com/2017/12/07/gardasil-syndrome/