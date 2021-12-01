Freemasonry and the Luciferian Religion (The World's Secret Religion)

World's Oldest Religion and Luciferian Plan for The New World Order/The Great Reset

They're everywhere. Cleverly disguised. On TV, imbedded in magazines, and lurking in powerful advertising. Sometimes they're subtle or subliminal, other times direct, provocative, and mind bending in effect.



Strange symbols, signs, charms, talismans, and handshakes that program and control our minds.



It is, in fact, "satanic indoctrination" and we are all locked into the prison classroom as this mental poison from hell is piped in to us 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

-Henry Makow



The world is a contest for our souls. The people who are pushing products, violence, and sex are not operating on a random, 'whatever sells' basis. The top players are following an occult script designed to enslave our body and soul. They are building a gigantic prison based on their own mental hell. This is the New World Order or what is now referred as "The Great Reset"; we are the inmates.



For it is shameful even to speak of those things which are done by them in secret.

Ephesians 5:12 New King James



But I say to you, do not swear at all: neither by heaven, for it is God’s throne; nor by the earth, for it is His footstool; nor by Jerusalem, for it is the city of the great King. Nor shall you swear by your head, because you cannot make one hair white or black. But let your ‘Yes’ be ‘Yes,’ and your ‘No,’ ‘No.’ For whatever is more than these is from the evil one.

Matthew 5:34-37 New King James



This expose on Freemasonry by Altiyan Child goes in depth with numerous examples of how Freemasonry is spreading Luciferianism. It explains the secret inner working by connecting the dots that most of us are unaware of. This is 5 hours long but is certainly worth it.