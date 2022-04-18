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Australia's Dr Judy Wilyman Interview - Amanda Newearth - 16/9/21
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20 views • April 18, 2022
Dr. Judy Wilyman - PhD thesis is titled “A critical analysis of the Australian government’s rationale for its vaccination policy‘
"The proof that vaccines have not been adequately tested for safety and efficacy is provided in my PhD thesis published by the University of Wollongong. My thesis concludes that the Australian government has not proved that the National Immunisation Program (NIP), that recommends vaccines against 16 diseases, is not causing the significant increase in chronic illness (including autism) that has occurred simultaneously in children as the vaccination program has expanded."
https://www.vaccinationdecisions.net/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/amandanewearth
"The proof that vaccines have not been adequately tested for safety and efficacy is provided in my PhD thesis published by the University of Wollongong. My thesis concludes that the Australian government has not proved that the National Immunisation Program (NIP), that recommends vaccines against 16 diseases, is not causing the significant increase in chronic illness (including autism) that has occurred simultaneously in children as the vaccination program has expanded."
https://www.vaccinationdecisions.net/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/amandanewearth
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