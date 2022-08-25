2020 Election Fraud a Blessing in Disguise, Says Dr. Frank

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The obvious and outrageous voter fraud that the world witnessed in the 2020 election paved the way to ultimately end election problems that have plagued America for decades, argued Dr. Douglas Frank, a PhD physicist who was brought in by Pennsylvania to study the 2020 election, in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Speaking from the Moment of Truth summit in Missouri, Dr. Frank said there had never been so much scrutiny. And he remains very optimistic about the direction things are going in terms of elections. Dr. Frank studied the elections in 43 states and says the fraud has been widespread and has been going on since at least the 1990s.