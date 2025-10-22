Lies People Believe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lies People continue to believe
- I will live a long life.
I have plenty of time I’ll worry about God later?
Look at these headstones, people of all ages die all the time?
2. I’m a good person.
I never killed anyone, I gave a homeless person $5 last week.
3. Good People go to heaven.
God repeated this several times in the Bible’s people could grasp this truth?
Psalm 14:2 The LORD looked down from heaven upon the children of men, to see if there were any that did understand, and seek God. 3 They are all gone aside, they are all together become filthy: there is none that does good, no, not one.