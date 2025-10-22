Lies People Believe

Lies People continue to believe





I will live a long life.

I have plenty of time I’ll worry about God later?





Look at these headstones, people of all ages die all the time?





2. I’m a good person.

I never killed anyone, I gave a homeless person $5 last week.





3. Good People go to heaven.





God repeated this several times in the Bible’s people could grasp this truth?





Psalm 14:2 The LORD looked down from heaven upon the children of men, to see if there were any that did understand, and seek God. 3 They are all gone aside, they are all together become filthy: there is none that does good, no, not one.

Music by Send Rain