The Most Racist Election Meltdown Reactions on Roland Martin's Blackstar

Roland Martin's Black star network held in election night telecast that had to be the most racist election night meltdown in the history of the United States.

Here are the highlights of the night, as it dons on them that Trump will achieve victory in the 2024 campaign.

#rolandmartin #racist #blackracism #DEI





Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/





Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)





✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️