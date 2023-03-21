https://gettr.com/post/p2bvyt72659

【#FreeMilesGuoNow】03/18/2023 The fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China, together with our supporters from the States and the rest of the world, are demanding that the DOJ, FBI and SEC must free Miles Guo immediately; the arrest of Miles Guo has sparked a new American movement for independence from the CCP

#weaponizedUSgovernment #DOJ #FBI #SEC #taxpayer #Tiananmenmasscre #1984 #1776





【#立即释放郭文贵先生】03/18/2023 新中国联邦人和来自美国及世界的支持者站在一起，要求立即释放郭文贵先生，郭先生的被捕开启了一次美国和中共脱钩的新独立运动！

#美国政府武器化 #司法部 #联邦调查局 #美国证监会 #纳税人 #天安门大屠杀 #1984 #1776





