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Dr Francis Boyle, Fmr War Crimes Prosecutor, 'Fauci et al - Guilty'!
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95 views • September 09, 2021
Former War Crimes Prosecutor Dr. Francis Boyle joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the details of how Fauci et al can be prosecuted for engineering COVID-19.
Credit Alex Jones and InfoWars
www.infowars.com
Credit Alex Jones and InfoWars
www.infowars.com
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