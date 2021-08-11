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Variants are produced by the vaccinated NOT the unvaccinated!
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540 views • August 11, 2021
This is biology 101. Viruses want to survive and spread. Whatever they go against, they will attempt to bypass the obstacles before it. In this case, this is the vaccination people have been receiving. Blatant examples of this are Israel and other countries with high vaccination rates. Notice that the variance of concern (VOC) not only are from the countries testing this experimental vaccine but the timeline matches also. This is not caused by the unvaccinated. The media narrative is a lie.
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