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Melbourne Protest 4 June 2022 - The Drummers
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105 views • June 04, 2022
The team of drummers have become our heartbeat each and every protest. They faithfully arrive every Saturday and passionately drum. This video of this Saturday's protest focuses on the drumming team, starting from the drumming 'warm ups' at the start of the rally, then bits and pieces throughout. Well done to the drummers. We keep pace with your beat and you raise our resolve to push back against the mass formation psychosis that millions of Australians are under.
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