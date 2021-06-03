Someone's Body Gets Connected To Bluetooth And A Grocery Store Zombie That Is Suffering From Something

This video is a report of a man who's body apparently gets connected to Bluetooth devices ever since he received his vaccination. This needs to be verified by finding others who are having the same results after vaccination.

And then we have a person suffering from some type of terrible mental illness as he rambles along inside a grocery store in desperation while he grabs at food products and mumbling things and apparently complains of being hot which is why he pours a cold liquid product over his head. Some may think of him as a Zombie and perhaps this is the future of those who have taken the Covid vaccination if this person is suffering a side effect from it as is being suggested or suspected in this video. I hope it's not true but some believe that the Covid vaccine can cause prion disease which is what this man could be suffering from. Pray for both of the men in the video and please share this video as well.