HORROR: Dr. Nicolas Hulscher claims 840,000 Americans were killed by COVID-19 bioweapon

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Credits to Good vs Evil





On the David Rutherford show, Dr. Nicholas Hulscher claims that 840,000 Americans were killed by the COVID-19 bioweapon. The ‘virus’ was the COVID-19 vaccine.





COVID-19 “Vaccines”: One of the Most Catastrophic Medical Experiments in History. Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher joins Navy SEAL David Rutherford to expose the origins and catastrophic consequences of the COVID-19 mRNA injection campaign.





By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

March 28, 2026





https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/covid-19-vaccines-one-of-the-most





I recently joined Navy SEAL and CIA contractor David Rutherford for an explosive interview that breaks down what really happened—from early pandemic planning and military mRNA development to the latest scientific evidence documenting widespread harm.





This conversation pulls together years of research, real-world data, and firsthand analysis into one comprehensive account of a pre-planned global public health catastrophe.