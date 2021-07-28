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Dems Launch Jan. 6 Show Hearings – Everything They Say is a Lie - FULL SHOW 7/27/21
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310 views • July 28, 2021
Globalists fight to regain control of narrative as Americans demand to see footage of D.C. protest! Watch & share this VITAL edition of the most banned broadcast in the world!
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