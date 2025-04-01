Trending: Ep62: UK Bill Rise, Virginia Giuffre Crash, Trumps Language, Iran & Animals Marry Humans

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Jay look at the trending stories of the day..
- 'Awful April' kicks off huge cost of living rises in the UK.
- Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre suffers horror car crash.
- Trump promotes another Israel firster saying he'll bring 'peace through strength".
- Iran plans preemptive strikes against US and UK.
- Human/Animal marriage to be legalised.
